ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There is plenty to do this weekend in Rochester and beyond…

Including the NOTA Weekend.

It’s held by the Neighborhood of the Arts Business Association. NOTA roughly covers the area between University Ave., Atlantic Ave., and Culver Rd.

It’s free to attend from Friday through Sunday. You can walk the NOTA Neighborhood, and get deals, specials, and more from the dozens of businesses and restaurants there.

“NOTA is a small little epicenter of arts and culture in Rochester it has everything from museums, MAG, George Eastman, to our small galleries, and restaurants,” said Chris Fanning, who is with Writers & Books, and is the President of the NOATBA. “Village Gate is packed with delicious restaurants, retail shops to frequent, hair salons, boutiques, and more…

“We want people to come walk the neighborhood, explore, and see what NOTA has to offer,” he continued.

They also have a passport program. You can get a card, and if you visit enough participating businesses, get the card punched, and turn in the card, you’re entered for a drawing for a NOTA gift card.

While most places will be open this weekend, NOTABA provided this list of select deals and specials happening this weekend:

Bachelor Forum

Happy Hour every day 2:00-9:00pm

Friday: $1 off Absolut drinks and all Labatt,

Saturday: $1 off Skyy drinks

Sunday: $1 off well drinks, all domestic, and Labatt beers

CRAFT COMPANY NO. 6

10% off the entire store. Solar Eclipse merchandise for sale. Unveiling of the revamped garden space

Frequency Wellness Space

Classes Friday (5:45am, 9:30am, 4:00pm)

Saturday (9:00am, 11:00am, 12:30pm)

Spial Energetics Sessions Saturday (10:00-3:00)

Gallery Salon

“Human Connections” interactive art installation, shampoo and conditioner liter sale ($40-$62 priced per brand)

MAG

Art Spot Scavenger hunt in the sculpture park

Petit Poutinerie

20% off all merchandise

$7 Summer Sangria

Roc City Circus

Cabaret Show Friday @7:00pm

Intro to Circus Arts Saturday @6:00pm

Flying trapeze Class Sunday

Salena’s

NOT-A Old Fashioned cocktail

Happy Hour deals extended all weekend

Scents by Design

Friday: Breezy The Mobile Braider and The Merry Van pop-up

Saturday: Tiny Woman Creations and Modd Arts pop-up

Sunday: 2 for 1 mimosas, Tie Dye Party, A Little Off Balance pop-up

Stacy K Floral

20% off store wide

The Gate House

Weekend Happy Hour from 2:00-5:00 Saturday

Brunch served 11:00am-2:00pm Saturday and Sunday

Writers & Books