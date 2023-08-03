ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There is plenty to do this weekend in Rochester and beyond…
Including the NOTA Weekend.
It’s held by the Neighborhood of the Arts Business Association. NOTA roughly covers the area between University Ave., Atlantic Ave., and Culver Rd.
It’s free to attend from Friday through Sunday. You can walk the NOTA Neighborhood, and get deals, specials, and more from the dozens of businesses and restaurants there.
“NOTA is a small little epicenter of arts and culture in Rochester it has everything from museums, MAG, George Eastman, to our small galleries, and restaurants,” said Chris Fanning, who is with Writers & Books, and is the President of the NOATBA. “Village Gate is packed with delicious restaurants, retail shops to frequent, hair salons, boutiques, and more…
“We want people to come walk the neighborhood, explore, and see what NOTA has to offer,” he continued.
They also have a passport program. You can get a card, and if you visit enough participating businesses, get the card punched, and turn in the card, you’re entered for a drawing for a NOTA gift card.
While most places will be open this weekend, NOTABA provided this list of select deals and specials happening this weekend:
Bachelor Forum
- Happy Hour every day 2:00-9:00pm
- Friday: $1 off Absolut drinks and all Labatt,
- Saturday: $1 off Skyy drinks
- Sunday: $1 off well drinks, all domestic, and Labatt beers
CRAFT COMPANY NO. 6
- 10% off the entire store. Solar Eclipse merchandise for sale. Unveiling of the revamped garden space
Frequency Wellness Space
- Classes Friday (5:45am, 9:30am, 4:00pm)
- Saturday (9:00am, 11:00am, 12:30pm)
- Spial Energetics Sessions Saturday (10:00-3:00)
Gallery Salon
- “Human Connections” interactive art installation, shampoo and conditioner liter sale ($40-$62 priced per brand)
MAG
- Art Spot Scavenger hunt in the sculpture park
Petit Poutinerie
- 20% off all merchandise
- $7 Summer Sangria
Roc City Circus
- Cabaret Show Friday @7:00pm
- Intro to Circus Arts Saturday @6:00pm
- Flying trapeze Class Sunday
Salena’s
- NOT-A Old Fashioned cocktail
- Happy Hour deals extended all weekend
Scents by Design
- Friday: Breezy The Mobile Braider and The Merry Van pop-up
- Saturday: Tiny Woman Creations and Modd Arts pop-up
- Sunday: 2 for 1 mimosas, Tie Dye Party, A Little Off Balance pop-up
Stacy K Floral
- 20% off store wide
The Gate House
- Weekend Happy Hour from 2:00-5:00 Saturday
- Brunch served 11:00am-2:00pm Saturday and Sunday
Writers & Books
- Extended hours Friday evening
- 20% off discount on hardcover books
- $6 second hand books by the bagful
- Giving away select titles with any purchase