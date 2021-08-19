North Winton Village Festival of the Arts returns this September

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A popular arts festival in Rochester is back after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The North Winton Village Festival of the Arts will take place Saturday, September 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Linear Garden between East Main Street and Mayfield Street.

The festival will feature all the traditional fun, including dozens of art vendors, live stage performances, food and drink, a kids corner for family fun, and more.

For more information, visit this website.

State performances

11 a.m. – Rochester Mandolin Orchestra

This year’s festival marks the debut performance of the brand-new group bringing together the entire mandolin family of instruments (12-15 piece orchestra) to perform ethnic, folk, and other traditional scores in a modern setting.

12 noon – Dance Connection

Denise Ronco and her staff offer classes in dance varieties from ballet to tap and aerobics, to students of all ages at her Tryon Park studio. Dance Connection is an integral part of North Winton Village and Denise’s dancers are a regular part of our program.

1 p.m. – Gregory Street Vagabonds

Music and dance from the Swing Era by a mixture of Lindy Hop dancers and musicians of all ages, united by their love of the “hep” sounds of 70 years ago.

2 p.m. – Traveling Cabaret

Music and comedy in the cabaret style by veteran troupers who donate their talents to provide arts scholarships for local students. Contact Phyllis: (585) 234-6677.

3 p.m. – Jimmy Highsmith, Jr.

From smooth to funky, Grammy-nominee Tjari has played his sax all over the U.S., opening for many a jazz and R&B star and recording a string of successful albums over several decades. He and his band will delight us with tight, melodic, foot-tapping jazz stylings.

4 p.m. – Drumcliffe Irish Dancers

Followers of Irish step-dance in Rochester and Syracuse are familiar with the Drumcliffe Irish Arts schools, which have taught dancers of all ages for over 20 years and produced dozens of national and international championship solo dancers and teams. We are glad to welcome their festival debut.