Nightclub ROAR launching its first Pride outdoor event Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In the second weekend of July, Rochester typically continues its Pride celebrations, and now, ROAR starts their own tradition by throwing an outdoor party in collaboration with the City of Rochester Saturday, July 17th.

The party runs from 2pm to 10pm. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased here. Some of the proceeds will go to Center for Youth’s Arnett House, which according to ROAR, “provides resources to LGBTQ+ and trafficked homeless youth.”

“It’s been a sad two years without holding a Pride Festival,” said Roar Co-Owner & Festival Organizer David Chappius in a statement. “Despite the loss of Rochester’s annual Pride Fest, I’m glad Roar can bring together our area’s LGBTQ+ community and supporters.”

The party will feature local food, drinks, and two performances venues. Local musicians Champagne Brown, and Max Doud will performance, as well as drag performances including RuPaul Drag Race contestants Mrs. Kasha Davis and Darienne Lake.

ROAR also said this in a statement:

Rochester Roar-Pride Outdoor Party is made possible with the generous support of the City of Rochester, Rochester Victory Alliance, Trillium Health, Keller Williams Realty, and the Rochester Gay Men’s Chorus. In collaboration with Plaza neighbors and businesses Sticky Soul, Photo City Music Hall, Heroes, Compass Cycle, Lash Doll, and Better Together Dog Park & Bar.