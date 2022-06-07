ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lifetime Assistance will host its popular Airport Games fundraiser this Friday night, June 10, beginning at 6:00 p.m. in Rochester.

The event, now in its 23rd year, will once again be held at the U.S. Airports Hangar, 1295 Scottsville Road. This is the first time the Airport Games will be held at night.

Proceeds will once again support Lifetime Assistance, the largest and most comprehensive agency in the Greater Rochester area serving children and adults with developmental disabilities.

Jamie Rada, the Director of Development for the Lifetime Assistance Foundation, discussed the event and its new features Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“We’ve switched it up a little bit this year,” Rada said. “We’ve done it for 22 years in the morning on Saturday. This year we’ve decided to do it on Friday night. It’s our 23rd annual. It’s still at 1295 Scottsville Road – the U.S. Airports Hangar. We’ve added some fun events. We still have our 5K Run and Walk. We still have our Flower City CrossFit. You can do the CrossFit Run as well. But if you just want to come and enjoy yourself we also have Rohrbach’s Brewing Company there serving up some of their local favorites and The M80s which is a local favorite band is going to be playing live on stage. You’re welcome to bring a donation at the door, $5 if you want to, to watch the band but you don’t have to. You’re welcome to just come and enjoy yourself for a few hours. Rohrbach’s is serving from 7 to 10 pm and The M80s are playing from 8 to 10 pm and the race itself starts at 6 o’clock.”

Rada emphasized the Airport Games, as always, is an inclusive event. And the airport is a perfect venue.

“The great thing about this runway is it’s a flat surface and it’s an event where the people we support with developmental disabilities can run and walk right alongside you so you get to meet some of the people that we support. All of the proceeds that we raise go to help them. You’ll have people thanking you while you’re there. It’s a fun time. Some of the stuff that we buy through this is we help with college experiences. We help with a lot of adaptive equipment. Technology is huge right now. We’re seeing so many things that technology can do these days to help people with developmental disabilities really improve their quality of life.”

Here’s the Schedule:

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. – 5k walk, run, and Flower City CrossFit

7:45 p.m. – Awards presentation

7 to 10 p.m. – Food and beverages provided by Rohrbach Brewing Company – first drink free for runners and walkers!

8 to 10 p.m. – live music by The M80s, an 80’s tribute band

Learn more and register online now at lifetimeassistance.org/airport-games.