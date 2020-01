Daniel Adair, Chad Kroeger, Mike Kroeger and Ryan Peake of Nickelback pose at the special announcement and live performance at the House of Blues on the Sunset Strip November 5, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Canadian rock band Nickelback has booked a concert for this summer at Darien Lake.

The four-piece band will take the state at the Darien Lake Amphitheater on Friday, July 3, according to a Facebook post from Live Nation Concerts.

Opening acts include the Stone Temple Pilots and Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

Nickelback gained popularity throughout the 2000s with hits like “How You Remind Me,” “Photograph,” and “Someday.”