‘Newsies’ on JCC SummerStage

The JCC SummerStage will present “Newsies” July 20-28 at the Hart Theatre in Brighton.

Artistic Director Ralph Meranto and Irondequoit native Brendon Stimson, who starred in “Newsies” on Broadway, discussed the production and inspiring a new generation of actors Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“Every Summer at the JCC, we do a full scale musical,” explained Meranto. “We do it with a cast made up entirely of high school and college age kids. So, when ‘Newsies’ became available, I knew it was the perfect show. It’s all about young people fighting for what’s right. But I also was very familiar with the show because Brendon here was part of the original Broadway company. So we got to see the early incarnation of it as well as get to see Brendon do the show on Broadway. So, I thought we gotta do ‘Newsies’ and we gotta bring Brendon back so he can work with the kids.”

For Stimson, the homecoming includes a Master Class with the JCC cast. “It’s a very David and Goliath type story,” said Stimson of the Broadway hit show. “So it’s about these kids coming together, fighting for what’s right and I remember when we were first putting the Broadway show together, it’s like a great band of brotherhood. We created this great family and I remember just what we can overcome when you act as a unit trying to get to that common good.”

He added, “It’s just all about just finding the fun of theater that Ralph taught me way back in the day. And it’s just a blast and I’m so glad that you chose to do ‘Newsies’ this summer.”

Stimson is a veteran of the JCC SummerStage and can relate to the younger actors. “I can literally look at the kids and say – I was in THAT seat when I first saw ‘Evita’ and then I said, man, I want to work here. I want to be a part of this. And I can say I was one of you in this setting exactly, and here I am today. And it’s a fun fact, I mean when I was getting ready for college auditions and starting this whole journey, Ralph was my main acting coach that got me ready for the whole college experience. And so it’s definitely what I want to impart, is that it’s possible. It’s right in front of you.”

Meranto added, “Here’s a kid who was just doing a show like all of them. And now he’s a veteran of Broadway. He’s in ‘Mean Girls’ on Broadway right now serving as the Dance Captain and performing. We’re so proud of him and we’re thrilled he was able to come back and spend some time with the cast.”

For tickets to see “Newsies” at the JCC SummerStage call (585) 461-2000 or visit JCCCenterStage.org.