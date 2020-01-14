New York State Pinball Championship coming to East Rochester Saturday

In this Dec. 16, 2013 photo, older pinball machines line a wall of the Seattle Pinball Museum in Seattle. The museum allows visitors who pay the admission fee to play unlimited rounds on the machines, which range from the 1960s to modern-day games. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the first time ever in the Rochester area, the state’s top pinball players will compete for the title of New York State Pinball Champion.

The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Silverball Saloon in East Rochester, where 24 of the top pinball players from across New York, New Jersey, and Canada will compete for the coveted crown of champion.

The winner of this tournament will qualify for the U.S. National Pinball Championships in Denver, Colorado later this year.

This is the seventh year of the New York State Pinball Championships, and the first time it’ll be held in Rochester.

IFPA (International Flipper Pinball Association) officials say the resurgence in pinball has captured the fascination of people of all ages throughout the country and beyond, with more than 72,000 IFPA-ranked players and more than 5,900 different events and competitions held annually.

Pinball’s return to prominence is what fueled the opening of East Rochester’s Silverball Salloon in 2017, which features a full bar, extensive food menu, and lots of games — especially pinball.

If you can’t make it to the event, the tournament will be live streamed online.