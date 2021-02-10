New York state announces plans for reopening large venues for concerts, sporting events

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Based on the success of the Buffalo Bills playoff game model, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday large arenas in New York can begin hosting sports and music events, starting February 23 and pending state approval.

“We’re going to now extend the Buffalo Bills example: Any large stadium or arena can open on February 23,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Their plan has to be approved by the New York State Department of Health: It’s 10% capacity for arenas 10,000 and above. A negative PCR test with face coverings, social distancing, and then mandatory assigned seating. This hits the balance of safe reopening.”

This applies to venues with a capacity greater than 10,000, like the Blue Cross Arena in downtown Rochester.

These venues can hold a maximum of 10% capacity and seating will be assigned.

Those who attend must get a PCR test within 72 hours of the event, and have a negative result.

Face coverings, social distancing and temperature checks will also be required.

All large venue reopening plans must be approved by the New York State Department of Health before any events take place.

According to the governor’s office, in order to re-open venues to professional sports, sites must:

Obtain DOH approval for both venues and events

Institute a 10 percent capacity limit in arenas and stadiums

Ensure all staff and spectators receive a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of the event

Mandate face coverings, social distancing and temperature checks for all those in attendance

Mandate assigned, socially distanced seating

Collect contact information from all those in attendance to help inform contact tracing efforts

Meet enhanced air filtration, ventilation and purification standards

Ensure retail, food services and athletic activities abide by all state-issued guidance

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.