RUSH, N.Y. (WROC) — In a release Wednesday, The New York Museum of Transportation announced the starting date of their new season: Sunday, May 29.

The museum is open on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and tickets are $5 for adults, and $4 for kids. Trolley rides are currently not available, and updates on the rides can be found here.

More on the museum:

The museum houses a collection of 14 trolley cars, several highway and horse-drawn vehicles, three model railroads, the Midtown Plaza Monorail, and numerous exhibits celebrating the transportation history of the area. In the gallery a video presents the Rochester Subway in color, and a gift shop caters to the needs of all ages and interests