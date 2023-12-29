ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Are you still looking for New Year’s Eve plans?

You can start your night at Blackfriars Theatre in Rochester for NYE Musical Mayhem. The group’s artistic director stopped by Sunrise to highlight what’s in the shows coming up Sunday.



“We’re gonna have six of our Blackfriars Theatre all-stars plus a live band showing up to give you their show-stopping numbers in the first act,” Brynn Tyszka explained. “Then in the second act six more fan favorite show-stoppers, songs that people really know, are up for grabs then those six people will be chosen at random right before the band plays.”

Performances are at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday with a dessert and wine reception for all ticket-holders between the shows.