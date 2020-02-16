New stained glass exhibit at Memorial Art Gallery aims to inspire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “The Path to Paradise: Judith Schaechter’s Stained-Glass Art” opens to the public tomorrow at the Memorial Art Gallery, along with a lecture from the artist at 1pm, and a book signing at 4pm. The exhibit runs through May 24th.

It was assembled from dozens of private homes and other museums, combining approximately 45 pieces The collection also includes original sketches.

Schaechter work often portrays characters in a state of transition, and she hopes that visitors can take away something positive from the collection.

“To me, I believe art should be uplifting,” she said. “Or at least my art should be uplifting. But I think it speaks to populations of people who are struggling, and they don’t want to be told to cheer up. They want to know their suffering is real, and that’s part of of the work, or at least I hope it is.”