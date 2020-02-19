New plaque commemorates former home of Frederick Douglass

New plaque commemorating former Frederick Douglass home on Hamilton Street in Rochester, NY. (Photo by Ben Densieski/WROC News 8)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Frederick Douglas is being celebrated once again in Rochester.

A plaque now stands outside of the famed abolitionist’s former home on Hamilton Street in the city.

He lived in the house with the Sprague family for a year between 1873 and 1874, but owned the property for 32 years.