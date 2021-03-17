New life for the historic Penny Arcade in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local theatre group has moved into Rochester’s famous Penny Arcade.

Musical Theatre Education, or MT Ed, took over the space in December. Artistic Director Tina Crandall-Gommel discussed the move Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

“The history of Penny Arcade is really founded in music and dance, believe it or not,” said Crandall-Gommel. “Prior to the Penny Arcade being a concert venue that most of my generation remembers, we found out that it used to be a dance hall back in the 40s and 50s. So it’s really exciting to us to be able to bring not only dance back into that historic space but also bringing music – especially for the next generation of kids that are coming into performing in that space.”

MT Ed provides musical theatre opportunities for area youth. The pandemic slowed but did not stop its mission. “COVID definitely presented its share of challenges,” Crandall-Gommel said. “We went through this whole last year just meeting every guideline that we could to try to keep kids engaged in programming doing online theatre, outdoor theatre – whatever it took to keep kids going and thriving during this time.”

Crandall-Gommel is excited to welcome live audiences into the MT Ed theatre beginning April 2. “That just happens to coincide with the opening night of our Spring Break Camp musical which is ‘The Berenstain Bears On Stage.’ There are still spots available for that program, so if there are families still looking for something fun to do during Spring Break we would be happy to welcome some new kids to our program.”

MT Ed is partnering with The Strong Museum of Play. “We’ll be performing the Friday of camp at The Strong Museum in conjunction with their Spring Break programming, and – of course – they have that wonderful Berenstain Bears exhibit there,” noted Crandall-Gommel. “Our other spring programs we have coming up for our youth production is ‘The Lion King Junior Experience’ which is really a neat program because Disney provides us with some cross-curricular connections to science and social studies, and we’re really excited to be able to create a full educational program.”

To learn more about MT Ed’s programming and its new home in the Penny Arcade visit MusicalTheatreEducation.com.