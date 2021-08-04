Online map shows Rochester businesses that require vaccines, masks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the delta surge of new COVID-19 cases continues, and more and more local businesses begin to require masks or vaccine verification for entry, it can be hard to decipher which places are requiring what.

But never fear, the internet is here.

A new interactive online map, Vaxxed.Fun, is a custom Google Maps feature that shows which businesses in Rochester require vaccines or masks:

The map, created by local resident Joshua Pietrzykowski, is continuously updated as local companies adopt new policies.

If the business you’re seeking isn’t on the map, it’s a good idea to check that company’s website, social media accounts, or call them before you go to see if they require masks or vaccine for entry.