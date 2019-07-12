New concert series, Live at MLK, debuts downtown Friday

Paul Janeway of St. Paul & The Broken Bones performs at The Orpheum Theater on Thursday, April 27, 2017, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The first event of a new summer concert series takes place in downtown on Friday, July 12.

It’s called Five Star Bank Live at MLK and it’s produced by Rochester Events! — the same organization that puts on the Lilac Festival, Party in the Park, Park Avenue Festival, and Midtown Eats.

Live at MLK has two shows currently scheduled for July at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at Manhattan Square in downtown Rochester — the same location as the Party in the Park summer concert series on Thursday nights from June through August.

The first show is Friday, July 12, featuring St. Paul & the Broken Bones, supported by Rochester-based Giant Panda Guerlla Dub Squad. Passionate Rochester festival fans will remember St. Paul & the Broken Bones’ energetic, free performance at the 2017 Jazz Festival:

The second Live at MLK show will be held Wednesday, July 24, and feature George Thorogood & The Destroyers, along with Grammy-nominated Cedric Burnside in support.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and ticket prices start at $20, plus applicable fees, for individual general admission. Children 8 and under are free with the purchase of one full-price admission. VIP tickets are available as well, with prices starting at $45.

Tickets for both shows are currently on sale online, but can also be purchased at the gate on the day of the show until 9:30 p.m.