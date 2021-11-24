‘Nerdvana’ coming to Rochester, The Strong next year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s like nirvana, but for nerds.

Nerdvana, a “chic gaming-themed restaurant & bar that features custom cocktails & scratch kitchen” made the announcement earlier this month that they are coming to Rochester, specifically to The Strong National Museum of Play’s budding “Neighborhood of Play.”

It’s the company’s first expansion and second location ever, with the original operating in Frisco, Texas as the business timed their opening with the new headquarters of Gearbox Software, the video game developer of the Borderlands series, Half-Life spinoffs, and others.

Nerdvana CEO and owner Kristy Pitchford said that Nerdvana came about when she wanted to synthesize gaming, togetherness, drinks, and food while being comfortable.

“I wanted to create a place where me and my friends would want to hang out,” she said in an email interview.

Announcing the first Nerdvana expansion! Rochester edition!



While it made sense to have a restaurant at The Strong, Pitchford says there were other reasons why Rochester made sense.

“(It’s) the heart of Festival City, USA,” she said. “Downtown Rochester is where the world comes to play.”

