Expect another gem today as sunshine dominates. Temperatures hit 80 degrees and that starts a trend that likely lasts through the month as we expect afternoon highs to run at or above average through next week and beyond.

A few other details to the forecast: Keep an eye on the potential for wildfire smoke to send a haze overhead. Based on wind direction and jet stream, the haze should remain over the North Country. If we do get any in the Finger Lakes, it should not have an impact on air quality.