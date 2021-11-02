Need a laugh? “Oh Watta Night!” is calling you

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Polite Ink. Sketch and Improv will host its annual “Oh Watta Night!” fundraiser to support the Center For Youth this Saturday, November 6 at the OFC Creations Theatre Center.

A pre-show reception and raffle will begin at 6:00 p.m. followed by the show at 7:00 p.m.

Corrie Carter and Karen Craft of Polite Ink. discussed the event Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“We’re so excited to be back doing our fourth annual benefit performance,” Carter said. “This year all of the proceeds from our performance are going to go to the Center For Youth which is actually celebrating 50 years in our community this year. We’re excited just to be back on stage because, like everyone else, we took time off during COVID, and now we’re back and all of that pent-up energy from trying to be funny in our homes – we’re ready to bring that to the stage with sketch comedy and improv comedy, and music and dancing. It’s going to be a great night.”

The audience will have the opportunity to influence what happens on stage. “Exactly because when we get five suggestions from the audience you never know what you’re going to get,” said Craft. “Of course, we keep everything clean. Polite is in our name. We’re very PG-13. But it’s just so wonderful that we get all of these different suggestions and then have to make something out of it on the spot, on stage, and keep it funny. It very much keeps us on our toes which we all stress over but we have a lot of fun with it.”

Carter noted it’s a team effort. “I’m really excited for people to see the different talents that each group member brings to the stage this time around. We’re going to have Bolan Graham shredding it on guitar. We’re going to have Reuben Tapp crooning and singing. Michael Anthony and Don Beechner are actually going to be Ted Baumhauer as part of Red Tie Variety and doing some zany things, and – of course – Karen and I do our thing. So I can’t wait for people to take that journey with us! I for myself – at some points I’m Marilyn Monroe, I’m a dancing cowboy, I am a talk show host – very zany, and that’s just me. All of the group members have that range to cover plus the audience suggestions they give us for improv.”

Get your tickets and more information online at PoliteInk.com.