ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Nazareth College Theatre and Dance Department will present Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods” with performances from April 28-30.

Nazareth student Reese Stojanovski and the show’s Director Hunter Foster discussed the upcoming performances Monday during News 8 at Noon.

“I’ve been such a fan of Stephen Sondheim’s work and ‘Into the Woods’ has just been such an amazing show, especially growing up with fairy tales and getting to see them through another lens,” said Stojanovski. “It just has a beautiful message of family and no one is alone – and it’s just a beautiful show.”

The musical explores what happens after “happily ever after.” For Foster, there is plenty for performers and audience members to absorb. “It’s dark. It’s funny. And for me, it’s about family so we really explored the family aspects of what it means to be a parent and what it means to go through adolescence. So there’s a lot of big themes in the show.”

Foster is collaborating with his wife Jen Cody who hails from Rochester. Both bring Broadway experience to the production. “My wife and I have been together for 25 years,” Foster said. “We’ll have been married for 25 years in August. We’ve had a long time in which we’ve been together and also performed and worked together. We’ve done Broadway shows together. We direct and choreograph together so – as she says all the time, she goes – I know exactly what you want when we go to rehearsal. We do have a very similar aesthetic when it comes to theatre and the kind of theatre that we like. She’s from Rochester – as you said – so I’ve spent a lot of time in Rochester over the years, so it was great for us to come back and do a show in her hometown.”

For the Nazareth student performers, learning from Broadway veterans provides an unparalleled opportunity. “It has been amazing,” Stojanovski said. “All of us have looked up to Hunter and Jen since we were little and it’s just been so amazing getting to work with them. They’ve created such a wonderful environment for all of us to learn, grow, and explore. It’s just been so amazing. It’s been so much fun.”

Get your tickets and more information online at naz.edu/dept/theatre-dance.