Nasty weather, no problem: Line out the door for special donut release

The speciality donut that took the summer by storm is back for a limited time only. (News 8 WROC Photo/Matt Driffill)

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — It was cold, windy, and raining, but that didn’t stop folks from lining up around the building at Ridge Donut Cafe for the release of the Taste of Ridge Rainbow Layer Donut Thursday morning.

47 degrees, pouring rain, and still a line out the door at 8 a.m. for the Taste of Ridge Rainbow Layer Donut. #ROC pic.twitter.com/VJtNhFNC23 — Matt Driffill (@MDchu) October 17, 2019

Back in August, Irondequoit businesses Ridge Donut Cafe and Rubino’s Italian Food teamed up for an Italian cookie-style donut that sold “more than 1,000 dozens.”

Thursday morning the delicacy made its return at 8 a.m.

Like the classic Italian cookie it’s inspired by, it tastes like almond with a little bit of vanilla, topped with chocolate frosting, chocolate sprinkles, a raspberry drizzle plus a piece of an Italian cookie — and it’s completely unique to Rochester.

The donut caused quite a stir during its debut this summer. It was only available for a few days, so some mornings had people lining up as early as 4 a.m. — at other times there was almost an hour wait.

Like last time, there was a wait as soon as the donut was available, and like last time, it’s only available for a few days.

However, if you know how to show your appreciation for it, you could win a free dozen of the donuts.

The businesses each announced a competition on their Instagram handles Tuesday night. The grand prize? A dozen of these delicious donuts.

How do you enter to win?

1. Take your most creative picture with the donuts.

2. Post your picture on Instagram or Facebook and tag both @rubinos_italian_food and @ridgedonut. This must be a post.

3. Make sure to be following both accounts

That’s it. We here at News 8 WROC would wish you the best of luck, but be aware, we will certainly be putting our best foot forward to score the free donuts.