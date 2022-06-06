MUMFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Get outdoors with some live music through the Genesee Country Village and Museum’s Summer Concert Series.

The museum is bringing four bands to perform on the property’s Great Meadow throughout the summer. From country to jazz to 40s swing music, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Food and drink will be available at the Freight House Pub.

The Lineup

Friday, June 17: Dark Horse Run — A country band with four lead singers playing today’s hits and yesterday’s classics.

Friday, July 15: DSP Jazz Trio — Enjoy the sounds of jazz while the sun sets over the Great Meadow.

Friday, August 12: The Gate Swingers — This 15-person big band is a blast from the past playing music from the 40s, 50s, 60s, and today.

Friday, September 2: The Sky Cats — Close out the summer with a group that puts their own twist on classic rock, blues, swing, soul, pop, and much more.

Concert tickets are $8 for museum members, $10 for the general public, and free for kids 12 and under. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged.

Purchase tickets and see all of the summertime events the Genesee Country Village and Museum have planned on their website.