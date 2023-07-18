ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester has a busy week of entertainment for residents and visitors, with various events throughout the area leaving no shortage of music to fill the week and a movie and scavenger hunt to end things with a good cause.

Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra “Around the Town” summer concert

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra and the City of Rochester will continue their free “Around the Town” neighborhood ensemble concerts on July 18 at the Southeast Neighborhood, Park Avenue Green (Park and Barrington).

Wegmans Concerts by the Shore

On July 19, the free Wegmans Concerts by the Shore returns with 60s and 70s rock. During the ’60s, The Invictas drew in thousands of fans, and today they are still rocking and will be taking the stage at Ontario Beach Park.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner, visit a nearby restaurant, or check out the food concessions.

Party in the Park

Party in the Park returns on July 20, with Max Creek taking the stage at 6:30 p.m. and Melvin Seals & JGB headlining at 8:30 p.m. Dr. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with a happy hour running until 7:30 p.m. Tickets for Party in the Park start at $7, and children 12 and under are free.

Bands on the Bricks

Rochester’s annual “Bands on the Bricks” concert series returns the evening of Friday, July 21, at the Rochester Public Market! The show will open with funk and electronica music from Litz, with headliner Magic Beans bringing funk, R&B, rock, and soul music to end the night.

The show is free and will start at 6 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. with the option to purchase food, drinks, and other items from local vendors at the market.

Movies in the Park and Scavenger Hunt

Movies in the Park will show Atlantis on Friday, July 21, for free beginning at dusk— although this event isn’t just about movies.

Attendees will also be invited to a family-friendly scavenger hunt to celebrate the VOC’s 50th anniversary. Kids and families will hunt for specially crafted copper roses, each with a service member’s name on it. Organizers say this will teach them about what veterans have done for our country.

The movie will begin at dusk, approximately a half hour after sunset, and the hunt will start half an hour before the film begins.