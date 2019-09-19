Museum Day in Rochester: Explore and more for free

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Looking for something to do this weekend? Consider visiting one of our local museums.

In the spirit of Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day several area museums will be open to the public for free on Saturday, September 21.

The George Eastman Museum, Rochester Museum and Science Center and the Genesee Country Village and Museum are all offering free admission Saturday. A great opportunity to check out the Art of the Warner Brothers exhibit.

TGIF! This pic really sums up my week 😂 Good Morning! I got a real good one today! 😏 🐰 @EastmanMuseum #Rochester pic.twitter.com/cfwcdRkHtH — Josh Navarro (@JoshNavarroTV) August 9, 2019

Museum Day is an annual celebration hosted by Smithsonian magazine where participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket. The aforementioned local museums are participating this year, but visitors to the museum swill not need to present a Museum Day Ticket, as all visitors will be admitted for free Saturday.