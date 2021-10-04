Moving Day unites, fights Parkinson’s

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Get ready to move and raise money for those who have Parkinson’s disease in our community this Sunday.

Moving Day Rochester: A Walk for Parkinson’s will be held this Sunday, October 10 beginning at 9:00 a.m. at Frontier Field in Rochester.

Netanya Thompson, the Parkinson’s Foundation Development Manager for the NY/NJ Chapter, discussed the annual event Monday during News 8 at Noon.

“Moving Day is more than just a walk,” said Thompson. “It’s a symbol of hope. We’re so excited to get together with the community again, especially after the hiatus of COVID. Last year we went virtual so we’re eager to be back in person this year. We’re going to dance together, stretch, box, and walk. Movement is so important for people living with Parkinson’s disease. In fact, it helps manage those symptoms that people with Parkinson’s experience.”

One million Americans have Parkinson’s disease and about 10 million people have the condition worldwide. Parkinson’s is a progressive nervous system disorder that affects movement. Symptoms start gradually, sometimes starting with a barely noticeable tremor in just one hand. Tremors are common, but the disorder also commonly causes stiffness or slowing of movement. “What I’m learning as I talk to more members of the community is that we all have a personal link to Parkinson’s disease,” Thompson said. “We all know somebody who is battling this. In fact, over 60,000 Americans are diagnosed each year. There’s no cure and we’re working hard to make life better for these people while also making strides towards a cure for this disease.”

Thompson said that money raised from the walk is critical in the fight against Parkinson’s. “It goes towards cutting-edge research. We’re providing expert care to a community throughout the country and especially here in Rochester. We’re making life better for people living with Parkinson’s disease. This year marks our tenth Moving Day for Rochester and if we make our goal of $115,000 we’ll have raised over one million dollars as a community, so please come join us and be a part of that monumental effort.”

To register for Moving Day Rochester and to learn more about this year’s event, visit MovingDayRochester.org.