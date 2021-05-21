Movie filmed in Rochester, ‘DRUNK BUS’ showing at The Little Theatre this weekend, next

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — DRUNK BUS, a new film from directors John Carlucci and Brandon LaGanke, starts showing this weekend at The Little Theatre this weekend. Shows run Friday through Saturday, as well as May 28th-30th.

According to Scott Pukos, Public Relations Coordinator at The Little, the movie was filmed in Rochester in March of 2019.

Synopsis:

Michael (Charlie Tahan) is a recent graduate whose post college plan is derailed when his girlfriend leaves him for a job in New York City. When the bus service hires a security guard to watch over the night shift, Michael comes face to tattooed face with Pineapple, a 300-lb punk rock Samoan who challenges him with a kick in the ass to break from the loop and start living or risk driving in circles forever.