Movie filmed in Rochester, ‘DRUNK BUS’ showing at The Little Theatre this weekend, next

Around Town

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — DRUNK BUS, a new film from directors John Carlucci and Brandon LaGanke, starts showing this weekend at The Little Theatre this weekend. Shows run Friday through Saturday, as well as May 28th-30th.

According to Scott Pukos, Public Relations Coordinator at The Little, the movie was filmed in Rochester in March of 2019.

Synopsis:

Michael (Charlie Tahan) is a recent graduate whose post college plan is derailed when his girlfriend leaves him for a job in New York City. When the bus service hires a security guard to watch over the night shift, Michael comes face to tattooed face with Pineapple, a 300-lb punk rock Samoan who challenges him with a kick in the ass to break from the loop and start living or risk driving in circles forever.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Lilac Festival and Channel 8, A Rochester Tradition. Click for More.

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss