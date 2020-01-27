‘Morning’s at Seven’ takes us back in time

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Out of Pocket, Inc. will present “Morning’s at Seven” January 31-February 8 at Rochester’s Multi-use Community Cultural Center.

Actors Linda Loy and Greg Ludek discussed the show Monday during News 8 at Noon.

The story takes place in the 1920s in a small midwestern town. “It involves a family of four sisters, who all live in close proximity to each other and their foibles,” said Loy, who plays Cora. “It’s a very close family, but conflict exists just as it does today. It’s a very nice charming look at a family.”

Ludek plays Cora’s husband Thor Swanson in this period piece. “The advent of the telephone, the advent of the motor car, electric light – these are all elements that this family has experienced from the onset,” he said. “As an actor, you have to put yourself in that time frame and say, how does it feel to be so divorced from the time that I know, and live in the time that they are?”

Loy has taken the opportunity to incorporate a piece of her own family into the story. “It’s wonderful. I wear an apron that was actually my grandmother’s. I got that out as soon as I got cast,” she said. “We’re all older, and the youngest person in the show is, I guess is 39. There’s a fiancee who comes along and she’s 39 and had worried about her future. Again, something that would not be relevant at all today. But she just wants a home of her own. It’s sweet.”

Ludek added, “And at the same time, there’s a son, who’s 40 years of age, and still living with his parents, and likes it that way. So that’s not all that different from some of the situations we find ourselves in now.”

With each production, Out of Pocket identifies a charitable organization to donate a portion of the proceeds. This time around that money will go to Parkinson’s disease research.

Get your tickets at the door or online ahead of time – just visit the MuCCC website.