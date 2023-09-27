ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County’s Veterans Day Parade is set to return for its second year!

On November 11, the parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of South Goodman Street and Highland Avenue. The parade will conclude at the Greater Rochester Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Gary Beikirch Park on South Avenue.

The parade will feature musical marching units, veterans’ service organizations, law enforcement, — as well as 50 individuals and families who found red-tinted roses. Monroe County says this is part of their partnership with the Veteran’s Outreach Center to host a “Never Forget Roses” scavenger hunt.

Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter will serve as Grand Marshal for the parade. According to Monroe County, Sheriff Baxter is a 35-year veteran of local law enforcement, who also served three years of active duty with the U.S. Army as a Military Police Officer.

Sheriff Baxter continued his service with the U.S. Army Reserve, before retiring in 2005 as a Master Sergeant, Brigade Anti-Terrorism, and Training Non-commissioned officer.

An Honor Ceremony at the parade will feature music, as well as local food vendors at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Organizations who are interested in registering to participate in the parade or honor ceremony can click here for more information.