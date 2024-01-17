ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Monroe County Winterfest 2024 is around the corner in Mendon Ponds Park.

Winterfest will be spread throughout the county’s largest park, which includes the East and West Lodges, Hopkins Point Lodge, trails, sledding hills, and more.

Beginning with animal education and Mercy Flight demonstrations, Winterfest includes a range of family-friendly activities from arts and crafts to horseback riding, as well as performances by the campfire at Stewart Lounge.

The free event will kick off throughout Mendon Ponds Park on January 27th, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on the event, you can visit their website here.