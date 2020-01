FILE – In this Jan. 20, 2016 file photo, Mike Tyson arrives at the Premiere of “Ip Man 3” at Pacific Theatres at The Grove, in Los Angeles. The first theft in the 25-year history of the International Boxing Hall of Fame remains unsolved, and now former heavyweight champion Tyson wants to lend a hand. Iron Mike writes on his official Facebook page that he will give an autographed boxing glove, autographed copy of his “Undisputed Truth Book” autobiography, and a genuine Roots of Fight T-shirt, also signed by Tyson, as a reward for information that leads to the recovery of six world championship boxing belts stolen in Nov. 2015. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — Former world heavyweight boxing champion “Iron” Mike Tyson is set to perform at del Lago Resort and Casino this spring.

Tyson will bring his life story to the Vine Theatre on Saturday, March 7 for his performance of Undisputed Truth: Round 2.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, January 10 at 10 a.m.

Tickets may be purchased in person at the del Lago Resort & Casino box office, by calling the box office at 315-946-1695, or online.