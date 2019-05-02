Microsoft Solitaire, Mario Kart, others inducted into World Video Game Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — The Strong Museum announced its 2019 inductees into the World Video Game Hall of Fame on Thursday.

Making the cut this year were Microsoft Solitaire, Mortal Kombat, Super Mario Kart, and dark horse computer game Colossal Cave Adventure.

The winners beat out the following list of games:

Candy Crush

Centipede

Dance Dance Revolution

Half-Life

Myst

NBA 2K

Sid Meier’s Civilization

Super Smash Bros. Melee.

While you may have never even heard of Colossal Cave Adventure, Hall of Fame officials say the text-based computer game from the 70s had a huge impact on the future of video games. But, it wasn’t the only game inducted that had a ripple effect.

Mortal Kombat pushed the limits of video game violence to the point where it caught the attention of lawmakers.

“Its impact on popular culture is undeniable,” said Andrew Borman, World Video Game Hall of Fame curator. “It has cartoons, comic books, action figures and, yes, even popular movies.”

Mario Kart, on the other hand, was a game-changer for Nintendo’s popular Mario series.

“It’s a tremendous honor,” said Nate Bihldorff, Nintendo vice president of development and design. “It’s a testament to not only the game itself but it really seals the game’s place in history. It’s a game that influenced other games in the genre as well as other Nintendo games.”

Finally, the wide-spread reach of Microsoft’s Solitaire is incredible for such a simple game. The game was created by Microsoft as a way to help people learn how to use a mouse. But, since those early days, it’s become one of the most played games of all-time despite the fact that it didn’t change much over the first two decades of its existence.

“We are humbly honored to work on a game that has such broad appeal,” said Paul Jensen, Microsoft Causal Games. “That is localized in 60 different languages and played in over 200 different markets including Antartica.”

The inductees will join games like DOOM, Pac-Man, Oregon Trail, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Pong in the Hall of Fame.