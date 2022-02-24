ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Metallica’s only playing two stadium shows in the United States this summer, and one of them will be in Orchard Park.
Highmark Stadium announced that the band is coming to town on August 11. Along with them will be Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills.
Tickets will go on sale next Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m.
Latest Posts
- Florida restaurant owes workers $118K after denying pay, making them work for just tips
- EXPLAINER: Why Putin uses WWII to justify attacks in Ukraine
- Prison for Rochester man involved in 2020 downtown protest
- Snow emergencies declared in CNY ahead of Feb 24th storm
- ‘He’s my kid’: Doctor trying to get 9-year-old orphan out of Ukraine