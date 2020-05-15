1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Memorial Art Gallery showcasing fan-made recreations of their own art

Around Town

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Looking for something to do this weekend? Memorial Art Gallery is looking for people and families to recreate some of the paintings and portraits in their gallery.

Jessica Gasbarre is the MAG engagement manager, would run events like their Halloween party, or their off-the-beaten path DeTOURS, which pair the Gallery’s art with pop culture and unusual other art. But now, it’s moving online.

“Everyday we’ll have a MAG art trivia, every Friday we’ll post an recreation,” she said.

Those recreations range from pictures to dogs, to elaborate costume pieces. But how do know what paintings are in the gallery? After all, they’re closed.

By using the search function on their website, people can find the art they want by keyword.

When you want to submit, simply post it to your social media and tag the Memorial Art Gallery, send it to their social media through direct message, or email jgasbarre@mag.rochester.edu.

View this post on Instagram

Is Lee a time traveler and really the man in this painting? We’ll leave that up to you to decide 🔍⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ Back in the day before camera phones, people would return from visiting an art museum and describe what they saw to their friends, but they wouldn’t use just words; sometimes they would act out the subject of a work of art.⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ This is called #tableauvivant and we are loving these portrayals of our art from past DeTOURs™️. Which work of art are you excited to recreate when we open back up? Let us know here 👇👇⠀⠀ ⠀ 🖼 “Portrait of a Man Holding the Frontispiece to Dürer's ‘Small Passion’” (1633-1637) Pietro Paolini⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ #MAGatHome #TagTheMAG #memorialartgallery

A post shared by MAG Rochester (@magrochester) on

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss