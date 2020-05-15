Memorial Art Gallery showcasing fan-made recreations of their own art

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Looking for something to do this weekend? Memorial Art Gallery is looking for people and families to recreate some of the paintings and portraits in their gallery.

Jessica Gasbarre is the MAG engagement manager, would run events like their Halloween party, or their off-the-beaten path DeTOURS, which pair the Gallery’s art with pop culture and unusual other art. But now, it’s moving online.

We have had some fun with people recreating artworks with their kids and sharing with us: pic.twitter.com/HiXuAW69xl — Memorial Art Gallery (@MAG_Rochester) May 14, 2020

“Everyday we’ll have a MAG art trivia, every Friday we’ll post an recreation,” she said.

Those recreations range from pictures to dogs, to elaborate costume pieces. But how do know what paintings are in the gallery? After all, they’re closed.

By using the search function on their website, people can find the art they want by keyword.

When you want to submit, simply post it to your social media and tag the Memorial Art Gallery, send it to their social media through direct message, or email jgasbarre@mag.rochester.edu.