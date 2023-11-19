ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Members of the Drum Corps community came together Sunday at Stutson Street to recognize one of their own.

After holding the final Drum Corps Associates World Championships over Labor Day weekend, the group wanted to perform again to recognize a member who they say is “recognized as one of the Premiere Drummers of his time” — William A. McGrath.

Mighty St. Joes Alumni, The All In Brass Band, The Rochester Drum Machine, and “Prime Time Bass” got in on the event with performances. All proceeds went to the McGrath family.

