HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Another closing at Henrietta’s Marketplace Mall brings the number of businesses shutting down there to four this year alone.

The Melting Pot — a fondu restaurant — announced it was closing Sunday on the restaurant’s Facbeook page.

The restaurant opened in 2011 and cited economic reasons for the move, but hope to reopen in Rochester in the future.

Customers who have gift certificates for the Rochester location are able to redeem them at the Melting Pot in Buffalo.