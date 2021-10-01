Mayor announces new river wall in time for ‘Roc the Riverway’ weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This weekend, the City of Rochester is offering several family-fun activities centered around the Genesee River.

It’s all apart of the Roc The Riverway – a project a few years in the works aimed at revitalizing the riverfront.

The project, announced a little over two years ago, invests millions of dollars all with the goal of transforming the Genesee River to attract more residents

The mayor says this is her way of building upon one of the city’s biggest assets.

Jay Mercer, resident of Greece, likes to come down to the river after dark, off of St Paul Boulevard to fish.

“I come here very often catch a lot of salmon down here,” he said. “As far as fishing it’s the best spot the river period is the best to catch game.”

He says it’s a great place to feel a part of the community, and even meet new people.

“I’ve been doing this for a while, definitely a lot of people I meet down here, they know more than I do I learn a lot of things from them pass it to other people,” he said.

He doesn’t need any incentives to enjoy the river, but city officials are working on creating some for those less involved.

Activities include fishing, lighthouse tours, bike rides and more.

Earlier today, city officials announced the completion of a new river wall in Cornhill just in time for Roc the Riverway weekend.

“It will not only be one of the highlights of the Genesee River but a celebration of our rich history right here in the Cornhill Neighborhood,” said Mayor Lovely Warren.

The project also including more open space, and shines a light on Rochester’s history, too.

It’s name, North Star Commons, inspired by educators from the south who moved here years ago, including Frederick Douglass, and Dr. Andrew Ray.

“A chance to make a difference because that’s what life is about,” said Ray. “I thank the mayor for her vision to see the need to say here is some history living history still here with our colleagues and we can still tell the story.”

Roc the Riverway consolidates more than two dozen projects along the riverway all aimed for revitalization and more accessibility.

The state invested 50 million dollars back in 2018.