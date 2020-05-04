‘May The Fourth’ celebrations around Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – It’s an adopted holiday that celebrates all things Star Wars. The date of course mimics the famous and culturally iconic line: “May the force be with you.”

Typically fans will find their own ways to celebrate, but everyday various organizations do their own celebrations. Because of the shutdown, those same places can’t do as much as they would like.

But here are some Rochester-area happenings:

The Strong Museum of Play is hosting their virtual “May the Fourth” program:

Three Heads Brewing is offering special beers:

The brewer is pitting the Dark Side Cookie Dough Stout and Light Side Pineapple Too Kind. Whichever side gets the most sales, the brewery will declare Rochester on the “light side” or “the dark side.”

Abbot’s Frozen Custard in Greece is offering up a “Dark Side & Wookies & Creme Shakes.”