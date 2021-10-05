Maureen McGuire on fight against Alzheimer’s disease: ‘It’s personal to me’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The fight against Alzheimer’s disease is personal for our former colleague Maureen McGuire and her family.

McGuire will serve as the Chair for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s this Saturday, October 9 at Frontier Field in Rochester.

“The plan is to raise a lot of money for the local chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association which helps tens of thousands of people in Rochester and surrounding counties,” McGuire said. “This walk is our biggest shot at keeping this local chapter going very well throughout every single year. So that is why we do it every year to raise lots of money. The walk itself is on Saturday. The gates open at Frontier Field at 9:00 a.m. so people who haven’t registered – and most of them have already – can register right there at Frontier Field and the walk begins at 10:00 a.m.”

McGuire’s support of the Alzheimer’s Association dates back to her time as an Anchor at News 8. “My Dad was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in late 2010, December of 2010, and he passed away in June of 2016,” she explained. “So we had six good years with him and during that time I learned an awful lot about how tough this disease is, how isolating it can be, and how important it is that families and patients get the support that they need to navigate it well. You can still have a pretty decent life if you have the support you need while you navigate this journey – and it’s especially important for caregivers as you can imagine. Yes, it is personal. My family’s commitment to raising money for the Alzheimer’s Association is based on my father’s own wishes and how he lived with this disease until the very end.”

McGuire said she can envision a day without Alzheimer’s disease. “The research happening globally is incredible and the financial backing from the Alzheimer’s Association is equally incredible. It’s literally one of the largest funders and backers of research around the globe. And some of that research is happening right here at home. We’ve got some local companies that have gotten Alzheimer’s Association funding to carry on their research. So it all comes back to us and people should be reassured that the money they are donating does come back home.”

She added, “Channel 8 will always be my home! I love you guys and I certainly love all of the viewers. Thank you so much! We’d love to see you out at Frontier Field on October 9, on Saturday, to help us raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. You still can register and you can still donate money — alz.org/walk — and we’ll see you Saturday.