ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hummingbird Theatre will present “Mass Appeal” with performances at Rochester’s Multi-use Community Cultural Center from March 17-20.

Tom Bigongiari, who plays Father Tim Farley, and Joey Chacon, who plays Deacon Mark Dolson, discussed the upcoming performances Monday during News 8 at Noon.

“It’s a real tour-de-force,” Bigongiari said. “It’s a two-person show, myself and Joey who is playing a student of theology who is trying to enter the priesthood. It’s a fast show. It’s about 90 minutes total so it’s a wonderful evening and a combination of comedy and some serious thought-provoking subjects as well.”

Chacon was drawn to the acting opportunity and the story.

“It’s one of the biggest works I’ve ever done,” he said. “Usually, I’m a much smaller character. This really gave me a lot of time to stretch myself to see what I can be. But if I had to say what really drove me to it — it was the story. It’s all about friendship and love.”

Audiences will hear a message of acceptance. Chacon added, “Be more loving to others depending upon their views and just live in the moment.

That notion of being in the moment resonates for the characters and the audience.

“What we’ve all gone through together in this country and all over the world with this whole pandemic, it’s just been unbelievable,” Bigongiari said. “And the wonderful thing about what we’re doing is we’re back together, we’ve been practicing hard for two months putting this show together. We think we have a really entertaining show and we’re just so thankful to be able to be doing live theatre again.”

The playwright for “Mass Appeal” is Bill C. Davis. His sister is the Honorable Patricia Marks, a longtime local Judge. She will be at the performances and there will be a tribute to Davis with a display of some of his works in the lobby before all of the shows.

Get your tickets and more information online at MuCCC.org.