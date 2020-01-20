1  of  3
Martin Luther King Jr. Day events

Monday, January 20 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day — a federal holiday. Events will be taking place across the nation to honor the civil rights leader.

Locally, here are some events happening in our community to celebrate and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

  1. Annual Community Celebration to honor MLK Jr.
    Monday 9-11AM
    Kodak Hall at Eastman Theater
    Rochester
  2. YMCA/Paychex host MLK event at Strong Museum of Play
    9:15-11:30AM
    Featuring cultural performances and student art projects.
    Strong Museum of Play
  3. 39th Annual 1199SEIU Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.
    11:30AM
    Whipple Auditorium, University of Rochester Medical Center
  4. “MLK Day-On”
    10AM-12PM
    Readings, video screenings, mural making and more
    Harley School
  5. MLK Celebration
    11AM
    Rochester General Hospital – Twig Auditorium
    Featuring Daron Roberts, former NFL Coach,
    School of the Arts Concert Choir
  6. Garth Fagan Dance
    10:40AM-4:00PM
    50 Chestnut St., Rochester
    Daylong celebration of MLK Jr. including free dance classes

To add events to this event list, please send an email with the information to Newsroom@Wroctv.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

