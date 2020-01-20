Martin Luther King Jr. Day events

Monday, January 20 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day — a federal holiday. Events will be taking place across the nation to honor the civil rights leader.

Locally, here are some events happening in our community to celebrate and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Annual Community Celebration to honor MLK Jr.

Monday 9-11AM

Kodak Hall at Eastman Theater

Rochester YMCA/Paychex host MLK event at Strong Museum of Play

9:15-11:30AM

Featuring cultural performances and student art projects.

Strong Museum of Play 39th Annual 1199SEIU Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.

11:30AM

Whipple Auditorium, University of Rochester Medical Center “MLK Day-On”

10AM-12PM

Readings, video screenings, mural making and more

Harley School MLK Celebration

11AM

Rochester General Hospital – Twig Auditorium

Featuring Daron Roberts, former NFL Coach,

School of the Arts Concert Choir Garth Fagan Dance

10:40AM-4:00PM

50 Chestnut St., Rochester

Daylong celebration of MLK Jr. including free dance classes

