Mardi Gras at Charlotte Beach

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Those at Charlotte Beach on Saturday were able to celebrate Mardi Gras in the middle of August. Rochester’s Prime Time Brass band strolled through Charlotte Beach playing tunes that were inspired by Mardi Gras.

Assistant Band Director Bill Ray said the celebration was incredibly rewarding.

“We unfortunately have not had many gigs this summer, so the guys wanted to play, so we figured we’ll come down for everyone enjoying the sun,” Ray said.

Ray said the band is celebrating its 15-year anniversary.

“So far it’s been great,” Ray said. “You see people are coming up to us, following us around; it’s been a really good time.”