‘Make Art Day’ set for March 6

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Contemporary Art Center has set an ambitious goal of 1,000 artworks for this year’s “Make Art Day” on Friday, March 6.

A variety of collaborative community partners will host “Make Art Day” events on March 6 including Writers & Books, Nox, Digital Hyve, Ganondagan State Historic Site, Main St. Artists, Causewave, Hungerford, Anderson Alley Artists, Made on State artists, Trillium Health’s MOCHA Center, City of Rochester School classrooms, and several businesses. Families are also encouraged to participate.

Complete information is available online at rochestercontemporary.org. Search “Events” and “6×6 Make Art Day.” There is no fee to enter artworks into 6×6.

RoCo Executive Director Bleu Cease and MOCHA Center Manager Jonathan Jordan discussed the community initiative Wednesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“We’re gearing up for the 13th Annual 6×6 Exhibition at RoCo,” said Cease. “I think most of the viewers know about 6×6. And right now, we’re actively promoting a call for entries. Anyone and everyone can make a 6×6 artwork as usual. Artworks are due in April, but we’re kind of kicking off the entry season with ‘Make Art Day’ on March 6, where we’re inviting the whole Rochester community to go to a gathering, sit down with their friends, their family, or coworkers, and make an artwork together. We’re challenging the community to make a thousand artworks on that one day.”

The MOCHA Center is one of the gathering places for ‘Make Art Day.’ It’s located at 189 North Water Street. “We are a subset of Trillium Health, that specializes in LGBT communities of color,” said Jordan. “We’re inviting all of our community members to come down on March 6 for ‘Make Art Day,’ to incorporate the MOCHA logo, MOCHA colors, to create 6×6 pieces that will then be on display at RoCo.”

Jordan added, “At MOCHA, you need to bring nothing but yourself. We’re going to supply all the materials for you. So please come in. And we’ll also be offering free HIV and STI testing, and any linkages to Trillium Health that we can provide.”

“Make Art Day” is about self-expression and inclusion. “I would say it’s like a community reads initiative meets a Super Bowl party for the visual arts,” Cease said. “Our goal is for the whole community to get together on that same day and really focus on the act of making. In many cases, we, as individuals, had maybe more of a tendency or an openness to drawing or painting or just physically making, when we were young. But at some point, we age out of that through our education system. And so part of 6×6 is about encouraging anyone and everyone to kind of embrace that real fundamental human gesture of putting pencil to paper. And again, the fundamentals of 6×6 are that it’s safe, it’s welcoming, and the artworks are signed only on the back. So, if someone’s a little bit shy about their creativity, it’s still an opportunity to participate and make, and then exhibit that artwork with thousands of others from around the globe in June and July at RoCo.”