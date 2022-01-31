Make a difference in our community through “Just One”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Al Sigl Community of Agencies is back with its annual “Just One” Campaign during the month of February supporting its member agencies and over 55,000 people in greater Rochester.

Each February, blue envelopes arrive in mailboxes asking for “just one” dollar to support the seven nonprofit member agencies of the Al Sigl Community. Those member agencies include CP Rochester, EPI, Medical Motor Service, National Multiple Sclerosis Society Upstate NY, Rochester Hearing and Speech Center, Rochester Rehabilitation, and Starbridge.

It all started as a way to address a funding shortfall. The campaign is still going strong some 32 years later!

Jen Truscott, a volunteer with Al Sigl, discussed the different ways to support “Just One” Monday during News 8 at Noon.

“It’s a great campaign,” she said. “You can provide just one dollar – one dollar that you can help this group of people. The Al Sigl Community of Agencies allows all individuals of all abilities the ability to have a full life. This is just one of those opportunities to help share with our community.”

You can use the blue envelope that arrives at your home to donate or go online to alsigl.org/justone.

Truscott knows first-hand the difference Al Sigl is making in our community. “Twenty-one years ago I was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and worked with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, which is under Al Sigl, and they have been a great support and strength to me as this has happened. And I also use different features. There’s a SportsNet community under Al Sigl and I do some sit-skiing and some adaptive skiing with their Shared Skiing Solutions Program.”

The Al Sigl Community has a couple of events coming up in February – the Just One Game Show Night on February 9 and then on February 18 A Lift for Abilities Ski Benefit at Hunt Hollow. “I’m actually really excited for this,” Truscott said. “For all of us, avid skiers out there that want to get out and give back Hunt Hollow is giving us this opportunity on February 18 to get out and ski. Be down there at Noon. We’re going to have skiing all afternoon. We’re going to have lunch, apres ski, wine tasting, and live music. It’s just a great way to actually see what the adaptive ski program in our area is doing as Shared Skiing will be out there. I’ll be out there in my sit-ski if you want to race me down the hill. We’ll just bring people together to share in our joy of skiing.”

Learn more about each event and get registered at alsigl.org.