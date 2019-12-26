Macedon holds first Winter Festival of Lights

MACEDON, N.Y. (WROC) — This was the first year of the Winter Festival of Lights in Macedon and it was going strong.

The event started on Thanksgiving Day and runs every weekend.

It features a horse drawn wagon ride through the cattle farm, Christmas lights, a petting zoo and children’s activities.

Organizers said it’s a great way to bring everyone together.

“It’s really great for us to go and put something together that people can really enjoy,” Team Forces Driver of the festival Pat Russell said.

“There’s nothing better than when you get those little kids out there, and they’re going through all the lights, and they’re pointing out every single one. It’s dark and you might not be able to see it but their faces just light up and you can just tell they are excited.”

The Winter Festival of Lights is located at the Log Cabin Restaurant on West Walworth Road in Macedon.

It starts at 5 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday and runs through January 12.

The festival will be open on New Year’s Eve as well.