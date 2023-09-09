ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The M&T Bank Clothesline Art Festival kicked off Saturday.

The festival features over 300 artists from across the country, as well as live entertainment, Rochester food truck favorites, and of course, a chance to explore the museum.

This is the first year the art festival is taking place since the completion MAG of the centennial Sculpture Park in June.

Jeff Lindgren, one of the artists showcased at the event, explains what it means for him to be a part of an event like this.

“As an artist, I really connect with collectors and people who are interested in art,” Lindgren said. “So, it’s kind of cool because, yes I have an opportunity to make a living doing this, but more importantly I have an opportunity to see how my paintings will connect with the person who wants to purchase it. It shows the impact that something you put your heart and soul into, how it connects with that person”

The festival ends Sunday at 5 p.m. Tickets are available online and at the door.