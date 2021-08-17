Lynyrd Skynyrd’s CMAC show canceled due to COVID-19 illness within the band

Musician Rickey Medlocke (L) and Johnny Van Zant (R) of Lynyrd Skynyrd perform during KAABOO Texas at the AT&T Stadium on May 11, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo credit should read SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Lynard Skynyrd’s concert scheduled for this week at CMAC has been canceled due to a band member becoming ill with COVID-19.

CMAC officials made the announcement on the venue’s Facebook page Tuesday:

“AN UPDATE FROM LYNYRD SKYNYRD:

Due to unforeseen circumstances and a COVID illness within the Lynyrd Skynyrd band, we are unable to perform this Thursday, August 19 at Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center.

The show has been canceled and will not be rescheduled at this time. Please reach out to your point of purchase location for ticket refunds. We apologize in advance for the inconvenience.

Sincerely,

Lynyrd Skynyrd”

The band was scheduled to perform Thursday.