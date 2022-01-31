Luke Bryan, Ringo Starr coming to CMAC for spring, summer dates

CANADAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center has added to their list of high-profile performers coming to the Upstate New York area.

CMAC announced Monday that Beatles drummer and music legend Ringo Starr will be performing with his “All Starrs,” on Friday May 30, and country superstar Luke Bryan will be performing Friday July 15. Both shows start at 7 p.m. and the venue opens at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets for both Starr and Bryan go on sale February 4, at 10 a.m. Tickets for these shows, as well as other summer shows, like Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Sam Hunt, and Keith Urban, can be found here.

For Bryan, this is stop on his “Raised Up Right Tour,” and will be joined by special guests Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny. Ringo leads his “All-Starrs,” who include Warren Ham, Edgar Winter, and Colin Hay.