LTYM show Saturday examines all aspects of motherhood

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The sixth annual Listen To Your Mother Rochester show is set for this Saturday, October 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hochstein School Performance Hall in Rochester.

Thirteen different storytellers will share their feelings and experiences about motherhood.

The LTYM Rochester Executive Director Erin Julian and Storyteller/Writer Melanie Funchess discussed the evening Thursday during News 8 at Noon.

“We will be live at Hochstein,” said Julian. “We have 13 Storytellers who auditioned back in March of 2020 who will finally be taking the stage to share their stories of motherhood. Storytelling brings people together. And so to hear 13 distinct voices take the stage and share their perspectives is a moment of unity for the audience and it is a moment when you will have the feelings of – yes, I’ve been there – or yes, I’ve experienced that – and that collective of storytelling is what makes this evening so special.”

Funchess is looking forward to sharing her thoughts on motherhood. “I am known in the community as ‘Mamma Mel’ so motherhood has an incredible part in my life on multiple levels and the thought of being able to share stories and be with others sharing stories about motherhood was just amazing,” she said. “Someone told me once that the days are long but the years are short. In the context of that, you span every emotion on the gamut because in motherhood it’s your heartbeat walking outside your chest. Being able to hear the funny, the sad, the happy, the simply outrageous – it’s an amazing trip to help everyone see on the inside.”

This is not just a show for moms and women. “Anybody and everybody should come!” Julian said. “We all have a mom, so everybody can relate to these stories. We have women and men taking the stage. And, just as a reminder, go to rocthemic.org to get those tickets. It’s $18.50 in advance. There’s a $10 live stream option. If you wait to purchase them at the door at Hochstein on Saturday they’ll be $25. We really would love your support. The money and proceeds from our show go to the Society for the Protection and Care of Children – SPCC – and they need our support more than ever. They are the embodiment of motherhood. So you can experience it in more than one way – both receiving the stories and giving back to our community.”