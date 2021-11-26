Lord of the Rings, holiday movies announced for Dryden Theatre’s upcoming schedule

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Few things can shake the frost of a New York quite like curling up and watching a movie. For this holiday season, the Dryden Theatre at the George Eastman Museum has quite the power-packed lineup.

Everything from historical films, to fantasy flicks, to holiday favorites, all on a beloved screen.

You can find the full list and ticket information here, but we’ve picked out a couple favorites in December; all three Lord of the Rings presented in 35mm film, Spartacus, and It’s A Wonderful Life.

“I think there’s only one way to see a film, and that’s on the big screen,” said Sheryl Smith, the manager and a projectionist at the Dryden Theatre. “And seeing it on 35mm film is a true cinematic experience, especially when we’re able to have our nitrate prints projected; they are stunning on screen.”

The Lord of the Rings:

The Fellowship of the Ring: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 7:30 p.m., Dryden Theatre

Peter Jackson’s epic adaptation of J. R. R. Tolkien’s trilogy was filmed back-to-back and released in three consecutive years, starting with this film in 2001. A monumental undertaking, the production has captured the imagination of another generation of fantasy fans and inspired other filmmakers to work in the same way. Young hobbit Frodo accepts the responsibility of taking the Ring of Power to the mountain of Mordor and casting it back into the fires, thus destroying Sauron’s plans of world domination. He is joined by a cadre dedicated to the cause, made up of hobbits, dwarves, elves, and men. The long journey is hard and filled with peril—and it will ultimately lead to war.

The Two Towers: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 7:30 p.m., Dryden Theatre

Peter Jackson’s epic adaptation of J. R. R. Tolkien’s trilogy continues with the second installment of hobbit Frodo Baggins’s perilous journey to Mordor to destroy the One Ring and defeat Sauron’s plans to dominate Middle Earth. Intercut with Frodo’s trials and tribulations are his comrades’ journeys to Rohan and Isengard leading to the first battles of the War of the Ring. Originally scripted as the ending of The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Two Towers grew into its own film during production. A monumental undertaking,Jackson’s Lord of the Rings captured the imagination of another generation of fantasy fans and inspired other filmmakers to work in the same way.

The Return of the King: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 7:30 p.m., Dryden Theatre

The conclusion of Peter Jackson’s epic adaptation of J. R. R. Tolkien’s trilogy won all eleven Academy Awards for which it was nominated, including Best Picture (becoming the first fantasy film to win that category). The Return of the King details the culmination of Frodo Baggins’s perilous journey to Mordor to destroy the One Ring and thwart Sauron’s plans of world domination. Members of the Fellowship of the Ring reunite in heroic battle for the salvation of Middle Earth. Filmed back-to-back and released in three consecutive years, The Lord of the Rings paved the way for fantasy and speculative fiction in the modern blockbuster era.

New Series Announcement: The Lord of the Rings at 20. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING, The Dryden is screening #35mm prints of all three films between Christmas and New Year's.

Tickets are on sale now at https://t.co/R9unEMPnx9 pic.twitter.com/rWDD16LJux — DrydenTheatre (@DrydenTheatre) November 22, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021, 7:30 p.m., Dryden Theatre

In 1957, independent producer Eddie Lewis brought the novel Spartacus—self-published by Howard Fast and created as an allegory for the Red Scare—to the attention of Kirk Douglas and his Bryna Productions company. Fast was given the opportunity to adapt his novel for the film. Dissatisfied with Fast’s version, Douglas brought on Dalton Trumbo to rewrite it, with the possibility of receiving film credit under his own name, effectively ending his blacklisting. Douglas himself portrays Spartacus, born to slavery and trained to fight in the gladiator arena. Enraged at not being able to pursue his freedom, Spartacus leads a slave revolt that sweeps across the Roman Empire. In its most memorable scene, the film shows the defeated slave army stoically refusing to identify Spartacus to the authorities, instead choosing death by proclaiming, one by one, “I am Spartacus.” Trumbo did get his screen credit, prompted by fired director Anthony Mann, who willingly spilled the beans on who was actually behind the script.

Poster Update: We are SPARTACUS! Stanley Kubrick's Roman epic screens December 11 as part of our "Dalton Trumbo: Breaking the Blacklist" series in a new 4k restoration. Gladiator fights never looked so good!https://t.co/vxQnWikONg pic.twitter.com/dg2pDdvaHR — DrydenTheatre (@DrydenTheatre) November 23, 2021

Meet and Greet filming: Tuesday, December 7, 2021, 7:30 p.m., Dryden Theatre

Friday, December 17, 2021, 7:30 p.m., Dryden Theatre

Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2021, this classic holiday film was a box office bust in its initial release. It is only through the film’s enduring message and its millions of fans throughout the world that It’s a Wonderful Life has become a cherished piece of our holiday traditions. Named the most inspirational film of all time by the American Film Institute, the film finds James Stewart and Donna Reed navigating rough times in Bedford Falls (modeled on nearby Seneca Falls, New York) by way of a loving, dedicated relationship and a little heavenly intervention. As Stewart’s and Capra’s first work after their military service, the film takes the postwar malaise often seen in film noir and turns it on its head, constructing a narrative of faith and perseverance.