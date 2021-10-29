Looking for the next cult classic? Check out Anomaly at The Little

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Anomaly: The Rochester Genre Film Festival will be held at The Little Theatre in Rochester from November 4-7.

Anomaly Co-Founder Meghan Murphy discussed this year’s film fest Friday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“Genre encompasses many genres,” Murphy said. “It’s horror, sci-fi, fantasy, action, dark comedy, and — of course — my favorite the indescribable. It’s getting particularly new, more independent genre films in front of an audience that’s excited to see them, hopefully finding the new cult classics.”

Murphy said there will be a dozen feature films screened during Anomaly.

“I think one of my favorites — and this is our Sunday night closing movie — is ‘Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes.’ It starts simply with just a café owner,” Murphy said. He’s a little depressed, down on his luck, just living life. But then he finds out that the CCTV in his café and his apartment is starting to show two minutes ahead of time and it becomes a story about what he and his friends do knowing that you can see two minutes ahead of time.

“Of course, you know shenanigans happen because no one can be trusted with that power,” Murphy said. “In the end, it’s fun and joyful. You’re going to leave with a smile on your face. I think it’s one of my favorite things I saw.”

In addition to the feature films, there will be 29 short films as well.

“We like to get a worldwide perspective on genre, hear voices we don’t always hear, and honestly you just get more stories when you reach out farther,” Murphy said. “It is a solid – I’m a little biased – but it is a solid shorts collection. I think there’s something for everybody in there.”

For Murphy, gathering the elements for this film festival is a labor of love.

“It’s definitely work but it’s joyful work. It’s something that I’m so excited about to find new things and then to share new things with people. That’s something I think that everyone at “Anomaly” feels very strongly about. That’s why we put all of this time and effort into it.”

COVID-19 protocols are in place at The Little. People who go to the shows must be vaccinated, have proof of vaccination, an ID, and wear a mask in The Little.

For tickets and more information visit AnomalyFilmFest.com.