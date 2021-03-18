Look inside some of Rochester’s most intriguing buildings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Landmark Society of Western New York is back with its popular Inside Downtown Tour.

The virtual tour is available March 19-28.

Cindy Boyer, the Director of Public Programs for The Landmark Society, discussed some of the cool places featured on this year’s tour Thursday during News 8 at Noon.

“Normally it’s a fall event but we had to, of course, cancel last fall,” said Boyer. “We couldn’t wait a whole year to bring these exciting downtown places to you so we are offering a virtual tour. It’s a professionally produced video taking you inside nine different exciting places in Downtown Rochester and the immediate area.”

Boyer said people are sometimes surprised that The Landmark Society is featuring buildings that are newly constructed. “From our perspective, the historic buildings in Downtown Rochester – you need a lively downtown environment for them to survive. So we have historic buildings on this tour but we also have some newly constructed buildings that are done by the same architect and have fabulous detail. And then we have places, of course, that have been adapted. You know Rochesterians know the Xerox Tower, but you don’t know it the way it is now as Innovation Square. So that’s really exciting to see.”

Boyer said this Inside Downtown Tour shows the evolution of downtown urban living. “We start with a place that was a private four-story home, and now it’s really elegant apartments. And we progress through that time to when we had an elegant apartment building with its own ballroom, to the modern sites that are available now. Plus, we get a behind-the-scenes look at The Mercantile on Main and the Commissary in the Sibley Building.”

Go to LandmarkSociety.org to purchase your access ticket. “We even offer a deeply discounted ticket if you have someone who is going to watch it with you because this is a fundraiser for The Landmark Society,” Boyer noted. The video will be available from Friday night, March 19, all the way through March 28. So you can watch it, you can stop, you can resume a little bit later – you really have flexibility in terms of looking at this and taking a close look at some of these residences, businesses, and exciting places to visit.”

About The Landmark Society: The Landmark Society of Western New York, Inc. is one of the oldest and most active preservation organizations in America, serving nine Western New York counties. Formed in 1937, The Landmark Society continues to protect the unique architectural heritage of our region and promote preservation and planning principles that foster healthy and sustainable communities.